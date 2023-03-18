YSRCP secured good results in Council polls, says Sajjala

March 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ruling YSR Congress Party has got good results in the Legislative Council elections, observed the party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday, after the completion of the counting of votes.

He interacted with media persons at the Assembly media point.

“Though the party has contested for the first time from the Teachers’ Constituencies in the Council elections, it could win seats, which proves that the teacher community is with the YSRCP and they are trusting the leadership of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

On the other hand, the party faced certain difficulties in the Graduate Constituency elections, he added.

“The beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of the State Government are not there in this particular segment, that is graduate voters. And, a majority of eligible voters who are in favour of the YSRCP did not enrol themselves as voters. Further, traditionally, the PDF and their associate wings are strong in this particular domain. This time, there is an informal understanding between the TDP and the PDF. The PDF votes transferred to the TDP in the subsequent rounds of counting. That might be one of the major reasons for the victory of the TDP in two segments,” Mr. Sajjala said.

“However, that does not mean that the TDP has regained strength. It is not a general election. All the beneficiaries of the government welfare schemes did not participate in these elections. In fact, the TDP won two graduate MLCs in 2017, when the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister. But that did not have any impact in the 2019 general elections,” he said.