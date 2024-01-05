YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara Yatra enters 40th day, senior leaders highlight government’s achievements

January 05, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Marking the 40th day of the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, the party displayed a show of strength with two simultaneous bus yatras, echoing the State government’s accomplishments, particularly in uplifting marginalised sections of society.

Hitting the streets of Razole in Konaseema district and Venkatagiri in Tirupati district, the party cadre highlighted the significant developmental milestones achieved by the government over its 4.5-year-long tenure.

Addressing the gathering at Razole, Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for not neglecting the Backward Classes (BCs). “Despite the TDP being a factory for producing BC leaders, why has Mr. Naidu failed to send a single BC leader to Rajya Sabha? In contrast, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has created space and representation for the BCs,” he said.

In the same vein, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna, who belongs to the community himself, said that Mr. Naidu deceived the community over the past 14 years. “Could anyone have imagined me becoming a cabinet minister? It is under Mr. Jagan’s rule that BCs have been prioritised. He has fulfilled all the promises, shaping his rule into one centered on social justice,” he said.

In another event held in Venkatagiri, Tirupati MP Gurumurthy dared Mr. Naidu to showcase his contributions to the Schedule Castes. “Mr. Jagan has allocated ₹10,000 crore for the education of the SCs, ₹2,000 crore for healthcare, ₹10,000 crore specifically for SC women, and ₹16,000 crore for the construction of new houses. In total, he has allocated ₹86,000 crores for the overall development of the SC community. Can Chandrababu dare to disclose how much he spent for the SCs during his tenure?” he charged.

