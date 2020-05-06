YSRCP rule replete with retrograde steps: Kala

The YSRCP rule so far is replete with retrograde steps, according to TDP State president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Venkata Rao said teachers were asked to control the queue lines at liquor outlets. In the last one year, the courts found fault with the government in 64 instances.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has proved that he lacks leadership qualities. People and entrepreneurs are afraid of the J-tax,” he alleged.

“The decisions and policies of the Chief Minister have proved to be disastrous for the State. All institutions have been affected by them.Under the garb of Navaratnas, the government has deceived the people. By choosing to have three capitals, Amaravati has become an orphan. In the name of three capitals, the YSRCP leaders are resorting to land-grabbing and atrocities,” Mr. Venkata Rao charged.

Anna Canteens

Anna Canteens, which were a boon for the poor, had been closed down. Liquor shops were allowed to function amid COVID-19 scare, causing untold hardship to women, he said. “By supplying substandard liquor, the government is playing with the lives of people,” he added.

“Sand is not within the reach of the common man. Polavaram works have been stopped with an eye on commissions,” the TDP leader alleged.