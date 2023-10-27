YSRCP rule is a bane for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, says Atchannaidu

October 27, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu ridiculed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s ‘Saamaajika Saadhikaara Yatra’, saying that the last four-and-a-half years of its rule was a bane for the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in the State, and said that the YSRCP leaders should reach out to the masses only after explaining what they have done for those sections.

He insisted that the objective of the yatra was to appease underprivileged sections, thereby garnering their votes in the 2024 elections.

Releasing a pamphlet that contained a depiction of the ”atrocities“ committed on the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities under the YSRCP rule, at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri on October 26, Mr. Atchannaidu said several schemes being implemented by the Central government for the welfare of the downtrodden came to a halt as the State did not contribute its share, and many welfare programmes which the State government had launched with much fanfare were confined to rhetoric. These programmes were delivered only to some extent but the government made tall claims to ensure that its vote-banks remained intact.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the YSRCP government has set up 54 corporations for various sub-castes in the BCs but did not provide them funds, and scrapped all the 97 schemes which were implemented during the TDP regime for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities (30, 27, 29 and 11 schemes respectively).

The reservation for BCs in the local bodies, which was increased by the TDP government from 14% to 34%, has been reduced to 24% by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The Chief Minister owned an explanation for the actions that harmed the interests of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, he said, while asserting that they would teach the YSRCP a befitting lesson in the ensuing elections.

