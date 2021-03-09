YSRCP rubbishes ‘report’ on crisis in party

GUNTUR

09 March 2021 00:38 IST

Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has refuted a report aired by a national news channel indicating that there is a crisis in the YSR Congress Party.

“The national channel has broadcast news with a heavy accent on sensationalising, throwing objectivity to winds and gave an irresponsible story that there is revolt in YSRCP and the party is in crisis and the Chief Minister is meeting with the core committee. We are shocked and angry about the broadcast which is a blatant act of mercenary methodology. The pride of five crore people is at stake for this action and we will not fall prey to it, “ said Mr. Reddy.

Stating that it was an old game and the sly players were at it again, Mr. Reddy said that even during Nandyal byelection, such falsehood was spread by the so-called national channel without verifying the facts stating that YSRCP was joining the NDA while it was TDP that was a partner in Delhi.

