YSRCP retains Badvel seat

YSRCP candidate Dasari Sudha receiving the election certificate from Returning Officer Ketan Garg in Badvel on Tuesday.

KADAPA

03 November 2021 01:16 IST

Dasari Sudha wins by a majority of 90,533 votes

The ruling YSRCP on Tuesday retained the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency by securing a clear edge in every round of counting, and registered a thumping majority of 90,533 votes.

The counting began at 8 a.m. and the results were out faster than expected in every round.

Of the 2,16,206 votes in the constituency, which included 914 service votes, 1,47,163 had exercised their franchise on the polling day.

YSRCP’s Dasari Sudha bagged 1,12,211 votes while BJP’s Panathala Suresh bagged 21,678 votes. Indian National Congress candidate P.M. Kamalamma secured 6,235 votes, while 3,650 voters preferred NOTA.

The voting percentage was as follows: YSRC 76.24%, BJP 14.73%, Congress 4.23%, and NOTA 2.38%.

When the by-election had been necessitated by the demise of MLA G. Venkata Subbaiah during the second wave of COVID-19, the ruling party pitted his wife in the fray.

The YSRCP team, led by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, camped in the constituency along with district MLAs and MLCs for over a fortnight to devise the winning strategy.

Many public representatives were made in-charge of the seven mandals in the constituency, and they vowed to ensure a winning margin of one lakh votes in a bid to impress Chief Minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Not to be left behind, the BJP also roped in prominent faces, including Union Minister L. Murugan, and made clear inroads into the TDP vote bank.

The saffron party, which had never been in the reckoning in the constituency, showed progress with over 20,000 votes, most of them being first time votes cast in its favour.

The BJP - Jana Sena combine benefited from the absence of TDP in the race and ensured conversion of votes in its favour.

Poll pundits had predicted that the BJP, even if considered as the main opposition party in the race, would score less than 10% of votes, but Mr. Suresh breached the figure.

Though Badvel was once a Congress bastion, the party came a distant third, with the former legislator Ms. Kamalamma nowhere in the race.

The BJP leaders had made levelled charges of irregularities against the ruling party on the polling day, but the latter called it a clear mandate for its “pro-people policies.”