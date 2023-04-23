ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP resorting to destructive politics: TDP

April 23, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna taking a selfie in front of a government hospital at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

TDP Vizinaagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Sunday accused the YSRCP and the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government of resorting to destructive politics and being devoid of respect for democracy.

He deplored the attack on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Yerragondlapalem and demanded the resignation of Minister Adimulapu Suresh, alleging that the latter had instigated violence in the TDP’s public meeting.

Mr. Nagarjuna spoke to the media after a selfie challenge at Cheepurupalli government hospital and Model Degree College, constructed with the initiative of TDP former Minister Kimidi Mrinalini.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the TDP always believed in constructive and progressive politics, and this was evident in the many developmental activities taken up by Ms. Mrinalini, who represented Cheepurupalli between 2014 and 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US