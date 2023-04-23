YSRCP resorting to destructive politics: TDP

April 23, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

TDP Vizinaagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Sunday accused the YSRCP and the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government of resorting to destructive politics and being devoid of respect for democracy.

He deplored the attack on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Yerragondlapalem and demanded the resignation of Minister Adimulapu Suresh, alleging that the latter had instigated violence in the TDP’s public meeting.

Mr. Nagarjuna spoke to the media after a selfie challenge at Cheepurupalli government hospital and Model Degree College, constructed with the initiative of TDP former Minister Kimidi Mrinalini.

He said the TDP always believed in constructive and progressive politics, and this was evident in the many developmental activities taken up by Ms. Mrinalini, who represented Cheepurupalli between 2014 and 2019.