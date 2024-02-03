GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP releases sixth list of in-charges for 4 LS and six Assembly constituencies

February 03, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday released its sixth list appointing in-charges for four Lok Sabha and six Assembly constituencies in the State.

Party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Guduru Srinivas as in-charge of Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

The other appointments were as follows: Guduru Uma Bala (Narsapur Lok Sabha), Ummareddy Venkata Ramana (Guntur Lok Sabha), and S. Reddappa (Chittoor (SC) Lok Sabha).

The following were appointed in-charges for Assembly constituencies: Sarnala Tirupathi Rao Yadav (Mylavaram, which is now represented by Vasantha Krishna Prasad); Anna Rambabu (Markapuram); K. Nagarjuna Reddy (Giddaluru); MD Khaleel (Deputy Mayor) (Nellore City); K. Narayanaswamy (GD Nellore), and Butta Renukua (Yemmiganur).

In a related development, Y.V. Subba Reddy was appointed regional coordinator for Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituencies. Similarly, Majji Srinivasa Rao was appointed deputy regional coordinator for Saluru, Parvathipuram, Kurupam and Palakonda Assembly constituencies, in addition to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituencies.

Related Topics

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.