YSRCP releases sixth list of in-charges for 4 LS and six Assembly constituencies

February 03, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday released its sixth list appointing in-charges for four Lok Sabha and six Assembly constituencies in the State.

Party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Guduru Srinivas as in-charge of Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

The other appointments were as follows: Guduru Uma Bala (Narsapur Lok Sabha), Ummareddy Venkata Ramana (Guntur Lok Sabha), and S. Reddappa (Chittoor (SC) Lok Sabha).

The following were appointed in-charges for Assembly constituencies: Sarnala Tirupathi Rao Yadav (Mylavaram, which is now represented by Vasantha Krishna Prasad); Anna Rambabu (Markapuram); K. Nagarjuna Reddy (Giddaluru); MD Khaleel (Deputy Mayor) (Nellore City); K. Narayanaswamy (GD Nellore), and Butta Renukua (Yemmiganur).

In a related development, Y.V. Subba Reddy was appointed regional coordinator for Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituencies. Similarly, Majji Srinivasa Rao was appointed deputy regional coordinator for Saluru, Parvathipuram, Kurupam and Palakonda Assembly constituencies, in addition to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituencies.