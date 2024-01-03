YSRCP releases list of new in-charges

January 03, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed a few leaders as “parliament and assembly constituency coordinators” on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan picked up candidates without dropping the sitting legislators in the majority of the constituencies. Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), MLAs B Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Shaik Mustafa and Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandrabose have succeeded in getting tickets for their sons. While Mr. Nani’s son Perni Krishna Murthy has been named as in-charge for Machilipatnam constituency, Mr. Subhash Chandra Bose’s son Suryaprakash will take the field from Ramachandrapuram constituency in East Godavari district.

Former Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana, who is currently representing Penukonda Assembly constituency, is made in-charge of Anantapur Parliamentary constituency. At present, Talari Rangaiah, YSRCP leader, is representing Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao, who is representing Vijayawada (West) will be in-charge of Vijayawada (Central) , which is currently represented by Malladi Vishnu. Sheikh Asif will be new in-charge of Vijayawada (West) Assembly constituency.

Joladarashi Shanta will be new in charge of the Hindupur Lok Sabha constistuency, which is currently represented by YSRCP leader Gorantla Madhav. The YSRCP was evidently in defence as Mr. Madhav landed in a controversy for his alleged nude video call with an unidentified woman sometime ago. Ms. Shanta, former BJP MP from Bellary and former Karnakata minister Sriramulu, who belongs to Valmki community, joined YSRCP only on Tuesday.

Kottagulli Bhagyalakshmi will be in-charge of Araku ST Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented by Goddeti Madhavi. The YSRCP has made Ms .Madhavi as incharge of Araku (ST) Assembly constituency.

Kakinada Lok Sabha MP Vanga Geeta will be in-charge of Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat will now be in-charge of Rajahmundry City Assembly constituency. Information and Public Relations Ministerv Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna will be in-charge of Rajahmundry Rural assembly constituency. Dr. Tale Rajesh will be Rajam (SC) Assembly constituency in-charge.

Mr. Jagan decided that Malasala Bharat Kumar (Anakapalli); Kambala Jogulu (Payakaraopet (SC)); Vipparthi Venugopal (P. Gannavaram (SC)) will be Assembly constituencies incharges. Three minority candidates found a place in the list. While sitting MLA Mustafa’s daughter Noori Fatima was named as candidate from Guntur East, B.S. Maqbool Basha was named as candidate from Kadiri in Anantapur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.