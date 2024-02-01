YSRCP releases fifth list of constituencies

February 01, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has released the fifth list of in-charges of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and YSRCP State general secretary and Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to make changes to four parliamentary and three Assembly constituencies.

Nellore Town MLA and former minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav had been made in-charge of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Jagan also appointed Chalamalasetty Sunil and Simhadri Ramesh Babu as Kakinada and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency in-charges. Similarly, Maddila Gurumurthy will be in-charge of Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. Regam Matsya Lingam will be in-charge of Araku Valley (ST) Assembly constituency, while Simhadri Chandrasekhara Rao has been appointed in-charge of Avanigadda Assembly constituency. Nookatoti Rajesh has b een made in-charge of Satyavedu Assembly segment, they said.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member and Regional Coordinator V Vijaya Sai Reddy had been entrusted with the responsibility of Guntur Parliament Constituency. Similarly, YSRCP MLA Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy had been made regional coordinator for Ongole Parliamentary constituency. He has been made Regional Coordinator for Kandukur, Santnutalapadu and Kavali Assembly constituencies.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP released four lists changing coordinators for 11 Assembly seats in the first list, 27 seats in the second list (3 MP, 24 Assembly), 21 seats in the third list (6 MP, 15 Assembly), and 8 seats in the fourth list (1 MP, 8 Assembly).

