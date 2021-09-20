YSRCP registers landslide victory in parishad polls

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s winning streak continued in the ZPTC and MPTC elections in the State and it is poised to score a landslide victory as per the reports at 10 p.m., dashing the hopes of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to regain some lost ground.

Of the 515 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and 7,219 MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) for which elections were held, the YSRCP bagged 451 ZPTCs. The TDP won six (two in Krishna and one each in Kadapa, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari), CPI(M) one, Jana Sena one and an independent one. The BJP drew a blank. The counting is still on for some ZPTCs and MPTCs when the reports came in last.

The YSRCP’s district-wise tally is Srikakulam 33, Vizianagaram 31, Visakhapatnam 34, East Godavari 21, West Godavari 35, Krishna 40, Guntur 44, Prakasam 41, Nellore 34, Chittoor 33, Kadapa 9, Kurnool 36 and Anantapur 60.

The YSRCP has won 5,858 MPTCs, TDP 792, Jana Sena 157, BJP 26, CPI(M) 15, CPI eight, Congress four and others 152.

The following is the break-up of YSRCP’s seats: Srikakulam 492, Vizianagaram 389, Visakhapatnam 450, East Godavari 639, West Godavari 589, Krishna 572, Guntur 495, Prakasam 320, Nellore 312, Chittoor 389, Kadapa 92, Kurnool 406 and Anantapur 713.

The district-wise MPTCs bagged by the TDP: Srikakulam 81, Vizianagaram 86, Visakhapatnam 118, East Godavari 85, West Godavari 94, Krishna 60, Guntur 57, Prakasam 33, Nellore 31, Chittoor 25, Kadapa 11, Kurnool 62 and Anantapur 49.

Blow to TDP on Naidu’s home turf

According to the official information, YSRCP trounced the TDP on the home turf of the party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu i.e. Chittoor district, where it won all 33 ZPTC seats for which elections were held, and 389 out of 419 MPTCs, including Naravaripalle. The TDP won 25 MPTC seats in the district.

The YSRCP’s resounding victory in Chittoor district is being considered by it as a strong blow to the TDP, which it will find hard to recover from in a long time.

The ruling party fared well in the MPTC elections in all the coastal districts by winning not less than 312 seats in each one of them. The Jana Sena and BJP have put up a semblance of a fight by posting a combined tally of 183 MPTCs.