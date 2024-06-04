YSRCP reduces to third largest party in Andhra Pradesh as NDA rules the roost

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 04, 2024 08:56 pm IST - GUNTUR 

V. Raghavendra ,Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP and JSP supporters celebrating the landslide victory of the NDA, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

TDP and JSP supporters celebrating the landslide victory of the NDA, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a history in the politics of Andhra Pradesh.  

At the same time, the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tasted a bitter pill as it could not even secure the Opposition status in the Assembly. Further, it is reduced to the third largest party in the State. The JSP won all the 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies it contested from.   

The TDP, JSP and BJP candidates won the polls with huge margins. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh won Mangalagiri Assembly constituency with a margin of 91,413 votes, while JSP chief Pawan Kalyan won by a margin of 70,279 votes and BJP candidate Sujana Chowdary won the Vijayawada West constituency with a margin of 47,032 votes. Apart from these leaders, ten leaders from the TDP and JSP won by a margin of more than 60,000.  

This voter turnout in this election was put at 81.86%, the highest in the history of the State which saw the highest participation of government employees through postal ballots. Women also voted in large number, outshining their male counterparts.

However, this election witnessed many incidents of violence and violations of rules.

