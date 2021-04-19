YSRCP reduced bypoll to a farce: Congress

The Congress party’s State working president N. Thulasi Reddy on Sunday said the YSRCP had reduced the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat to a farce.

“It was a broad daylight murder of democracy with the ruling party leaders unleashing total anarchy,” he said in a statement.

He said thousands of “fake voters” were brought in buses and other vehicles, who resorted to gross violation of the poll code.

At several places, the opposition party leaders had caught red-handed dozens of “fake voters” standing in queues outside the polling booths with fake voter cards. They were unable to tell their names, or the names of their parents, he said.

The Congress leader said there was no meaning in holding such election, and appealed to the Central Election Commission to hold fresh bypoll in Tirupati amidst tight security by the Central forces and by engaging Central staff at the polling centres. This, he said, was important to ensure free and fair election.