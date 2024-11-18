ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP rebuts govt.’s claims on dotted lands and Srivani Trust

Updated - November 18, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

No government had thought of giving land for cremation grounds to Dalits, something which our government had done, says party MLA T. Chandrasekhar

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has found fault with the State government for its remarks on dotted lands, and the proposed renaming of TTD’s Srivani Trust, and the alleged harassment of its party workers and social media activists.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli on Monday, Yerragondapalem MLA and YSRCP leader Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar said the government’s allegations that insider trading had taken place with regard to the registration of dotted lands were uncalled for. “The lands were in possession of Dalits and weaker sections for the past two decades. If they are given land rights, what is wrong? YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to empower Dalits, while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition government wants to alienate them of their land rights. Insider trading was rampant in Amaravati lands I dare the government to reveal the names of the actual owners,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

Referring to the Srivani Trust, the MLA said that it was created to collect donations from people willing to donate, and to spread religious activities and building temples across the country and in Dalit-inhabited areas. “No government had thought of giving land for cremation grounds to Dalits, something which our government had done,” he said.

Stating that the police were harassing social media activists and foisting false cases on their cadre, he said that a case was registered against him and he was served a notice. “When my lawyer went to the police station, they were not cooperative. While they have been filing cases indiscriminately, our complaints are not being registered,” he added.

