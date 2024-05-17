ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP rebel MP predicts TDP’s victory in 2024 polls

Updated - May 17, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju predicts that the TDP will secure between 125-150 seats

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Undi MLA candidate Raghu Rama Krishna Raju coming out after offering prayers at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Friday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who is now the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate from the Undi Assembly constituency, prophesied that his party will emerge victorious in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he predicted that while the TDP will secure around a solid 125 to 150 seats, the ruling YSRCP’s share would be limited to 25 to 40 Assembly seats.

Mr. Raju, who attended the weekly abhishekam at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, said that he had prayed to Lord Venkateswara for the State’s progress.

