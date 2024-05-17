GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP rebel MP predicts TDP’s victory in 2024 polls

K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju predicts that the TDP will secure between 125-150 seats

Published - May 17, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Undi MLA candidate Raghu Rama Krishna Raju coming out after offering prayers at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Friday.

TDP Undi MLA candidate Raghu Rama Krishna Raju coming out after offering prayers at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Friday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who is now the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate from the Undi Assembly constituency, prophesied that his party will emerge victorious in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he predicted that while the TDP will secure around a solid 125 to 150 seats, the ruling YSRCP’s share would be limited to 25 to 40 Assembly seats.

Mr. Raju, who attended the weekly abhishekam at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, said that he had prayed to Lord Venkateswara for the State’s progress.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.