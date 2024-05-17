YSRCP rebel MP predicts TDP’s victory in 2024 polls

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who is now the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate from the Undi Assembly constituency, prophesied that his party will emerge victorious in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he predicted that while the TDP will secure around a solid 125 to 150 seats, the ruling YSRCP’s share would be limited to 25 to 40 Assembly seats.

Mr. Raju, who attended the weekly abhishekam at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, said that he had prayed to Lord Venkateswara for the State’s progress.