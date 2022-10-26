YSRCP raking up three-capital proposal in Andhra Pradesh for political gain, alleges TDP

‘Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to contempt of court by renewing the push to the proposals’

The YSRCP is stoking regional passion with an eye on general elections in 2024, says TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is raking up the issues pertaining to three capitals in Andhra Pradesh only for political gains. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is ‘resorting to contempt of court’ by renewing the push to the proposals, the TDP said.

In a statement on Wednesday, TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the YSRCP government had failed in implementing the interim orders of Supreme Court and High Court orders as well. “How can the government Make a fresh pitch for three state capitals?” the government’s move was indeed contempt of court,” he felt.

The YSRCP leaders were looting the resources in three districts under the garb of three capitals, he alleged.

“The people in north Andhra are not demanding the executive capital in their region. They don’t also expect any development under the YSRCP rule. Hence, the ruling party is stoking regional passions with an eye on general elections in 2024. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should stop the cruel publicity on three capitals and continue Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.