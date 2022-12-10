YSRCP raising ‘A.P. reunification’ issue to divert people’s attention from its failures, says Naidu

December 10, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed serious concern over the “rise in the number of farmer suicides in the State.”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mr. Naidu said, instead of focussing on addressing such crucial issues, the YSR Congress Party government was trying to rake up the issue of “United Andhra Pradesh.”

He said Andhra Pradesh had recorded 1,673 suicides by farmers in the last three years.

In a series of tweets, he alleged that the “anti-farmer policies of the government has pushed farmers into a debt trap.” He said that “absence of Minimum Support Price and withdrawal of subsidies are forcing the food producers to resort to the extreme step.”

He deemed as “irresponsible” the statements of the government on “reunification of the Andhra State,” and said this was aimed at creating a confusion in the minds of people and divert public attention from serious issues.

Mr. Naidu criticised the ruling party leaders for remaining silent on the funds that were due to the State as per the provisions of the State Reorganisation Act, and said instead of diverting public attention from the series of failures, the government should shift focus to real issues.

Mr. Naidu said the ruling party should take note of the fact that the State suffered bigger losses under the YSRCP rule rather than its bifurcation.