YSRCP raises SCS at all-party meeting

July 20, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has raised the issues of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, Anti Defection Law, reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) proportionate to their population etc at the all-party meeting convened by the Union government ahead of Parliament session that begins on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that his party had asked the Centre to keep the promises made to the people at the time of bifurcation of composite Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre should accord Special Category Status (SCS) to A.P. Similarly, the South Coastal Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters was announced four years ago, and a Detailed Project Report was prepared three years ago. But, the railway zone is still on paper till date. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s broad policy is to privatise loss-making public sector units (PSUs). But, it was keen on privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which is running in profits. The YSRCP requested to shelve its privatisation plans, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the Centre had sanctioned ₹12,911 recently for the Polavaram project. The Centre was requested to release the remaining ₹4,233 crore for the project. Also, the State government had already spent ₹1,310 crore on Polavaram project. The Centre was requested to reimburse the same, he said.

The Anti Defection Law and Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution were not being implemented in letter and spirt. The presiding officers in State Assemblies and the Lok Sabha were not implementing the Anti-Defection Law as desired. The Centre was asked to take steps to implement the same strictly, he said.

Stating that the representation of women in Parliament and Assemblies was meagre, the YSRCP MP stressed on the need to improve their representation in Legislatures. Also, the reservation to Backward Classes should be in proportion to their population. At present the reservation stands at 27% while their population was more than 50%, he added.

To a question on Uniform Civil Code, Mr. Reddy said that except the BJP no other party knew what would be contents of the Bill. The Law Commission was still receiving objections and suggestions from the stakeholders. The Law Commission had to submit its report to the Government, which in turn would be examined by the Cabinet. The draft Bill had to be passed by two thirds majority as it required constitutional amendment, he added.

