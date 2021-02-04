YSRCP questions rationale behind SEC launching new app

GUNTUR

04 February 2021 00:11 IST

The YSRCP has raised objections against the mobile application launched by the State Election Commission – e-Watch – to receive complaints on the local body elections.

Party general secretary Lella Appireddy said on Wednesday that it was shocking to see that the SEC, a body said to be operating as an independent entity, had developed an election surveillance app without following proper government regulations.

Mr. Appireddy said it was appalling that the SEC was not maintaining transparency and accountability that were basic facets of democracy.

Days before the elections were to be held in 2020, the State government had designed an app - ‘Nighaa’, and it was also approved by the SEC. Similarly, the Centre had designed ‘c-Vigil’ in 2019. “We do not understand the rationale behind the SEC launching a new app now,” said Mr. Reddy.

The YSRCP, meanwhile, launched its own app - e-Nethra - to keep a tab on the irregularities during the elections.