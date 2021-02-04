YSRCP questions rationale behind SEC launching new app

The YSRCP has raised objections against the mobile application launched by the State Election Commission – e-Watch – to receive complaints on the local body elections.
Party general secretary Lella Appireddy said on Wednesday that it was shocking to see that the SEC, a body said to be operating as an independent entity, had developed an election surveillance app without following proper government regulations.
Mr. Appireddy said it was appalling that the SEC was not maintaining transparency and accountability that were basic facets of democracy.
Days before the elections were to be held in 2020, the State government had designed an app - ‘Nighaa’, and it was also approved by the SEC. Similarly, the Centre had designed ‘c-Vigil’ in 2019. “We do not understand the rationale behind the SEC launching a new app now,” said Mr. Reddy.
The YSRCP, meanwhile, launched its own app - e-Nethra - to keep a tab on the irregularities during the elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath