YSRCP questions Naidu’s intent to visit Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 May 2020 00:00 IST

‘Instead, he can talk to the gas leak survivors by holding a videoconference’

YSRCP spokesperson and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday found fault with Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to visit Visakhapatnam on May 25 to express sympathies to the family members of those killed in the LG Polymers styrene vapour leak incident.

“The accident had happened on May 7. I wonder why the TDP president wants to visit the city now. His earlier attempt to visit Visakhapatnam was also a cheap tactics and lacked commitment, as he had sought permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs instead of approaching the police of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Amarnath told reporters here.

Lockdown guidelines

He said, as per the conditions imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for enforcement of Lockdown 4.0, children below 10 years and those above 60 should refrain from travelling.

“Mr. Naidu is aged 70-plus. The Telangana police had permitted him to leave because they wanted to get rid of him. Now, the A.P. Police will apply its discretion on whether to allow him to travel to the affected RR Venkatapuram and other villages or not,” he stated.

Mr. Amarnath said instead of undertaking the strenuous visit to Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu should hold a meeting with the survivors via video link.

“Mr. Naidu’s main intention is to politicise the accident, knowing very well that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, immediately after the incident, visited Visakhapatnam, met the victims at KGH and announced ₹1 crore compensation to the kin of each deceased person and liberal compensation to all those hospitalised and about 20,000 persons in the affected villages,” he said.