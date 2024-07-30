GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP questions A.P. government on implementation of ‘Super Six’ schemes

The Chief Minister’s assertions in the Assembly were not in tune with the promises made in run-up to the elections, says YSRCP leader T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu

Published - July 30, 2024 04:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu

YSRCP former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu | Photo Credit: File photo

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on July 29 (Monday) took a dig at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the ‘Super Six’ promises made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the people in the run-up to the general elections in Adnhra Pradesh. 

The YSRCP squarely blamed Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for “his stoic silence” on implementation of the schemes. 

Addressing the media at Tadepalli, YSRCP former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu said that the Chief Minister’s assertions in the Assembly were not in tune with the promises made in run-up to the elections.

“Even before the elections, the YSRCP had cautioned that it was not possible to implement these promises and  Mr. Naidu then made tall claims that he knew how to create wealth. But soon after assuming power, he expressed his helplessness in this reagrd. Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan owes an explanation to the people,” he said.

Terming the promises made by Mr. Naidu including free sand and students’ kits among others as “farce”, the former MLA said the Chief Minister was focusing solely on implementing a “Red Book”.

“Promoting violence, attacking opponents, demolishing the YSRCP workers’ houses etc. were parts of this Red Book,” he said.

The former MLA criticised Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who had promised to ensure the implementation of the ‘Super Six schemes’, for his silence when Mr. Naidu expressed apprehensions about implementing these schemes in the Assembly.

