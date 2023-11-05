YSRCP provided potable water to kidney patients in Uddanam region, says Revenue Minister Dharmana

November 05, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Amidst the resounding slogans of ‘Jai Jagan’, YSR Congress Party’s Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra marked its eighth day in Palasa in Srikakulam district with a triumphant celebration of social empowerment of the underprivileged sections.

Party Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Seediri Appalaraju, MLAs Reddy Shanti and Kambala Jogulu, MLC Varudu Kalyani and senior party leaders participated in the events of the day which included a bike rally, visit to the recently constructed Kidney Research Centre (and the 200 bed specialised hospital) and finally a public meeting organised in the heart of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said, “Usually infrastructure projects take at least three terms or 15 years to be completed. But the YSRCP Government resolved to provide potable drinking water to the kidney patients in the region from the Vamsadhara project and today, within its first term, has fulfilled its promise.’

He added, ‘In a world where projects often outlive governments, the YSRCP government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, defied norms. We didn’t just aim to provide kidney patients with clean drinking water, we turned that dream into a reality in just five years.’

Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju said, “Due to the negligence of the previous governments, the Uddanam region remained underdeveloped. But fortunes took a turn for the better when Mr. Jagan became the Chief Minister. With his visionary zeal, he allocated ₹75 crore to establish a state-of-the-art kidney research centre, besides quenching the thirst of the people of the region with a massive ₹700 crore drinking water project. Subsequently, to prevent people from migrating to other places in search of work from the region, the YSRCP government embarked on the construction of Mulapeta port in the region which would provide employment opportunities to thousands of locals.”

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that the government was committed to invest in human capital, particularly in the form of crores of rupees towards children’s education. ‘I want to know what could the opposition possibly stand to lose when underprivileged children are empowered with the gift of the English medium?,” he asked. He asked the locals to unite and vote for Mr. Jagan.

He dared the TDP for a discussion on welfare and development in the State in the last five years.