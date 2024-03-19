YSRCP President asks party coordinators to guide candidates

March 19, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the party candidates to make use of the plenty of time available for the general elections by visiting all village and ward secretariats and seek people’s blessings.

Addressing the YSRCP regional coordinators at his Camp Office at Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said that the candidates had got more time now to meet people since the election in the State was scheduled for May 13. Candidates should plan their schedule in such a way to meet the people in their respective constituencies by visiting all village and ward secretariats to interact with the people and seek their support, he said and asked the regional coordinators to guide the candidates on formulating the road map.

Mr. Jagan told them that changes were made in 81 Assembly and 18 Lok Sabha constituencies in the selection of candidates and regional coordinators should take steps to establish good coordination between the Party leaders and cadre in every constituency aiming at the target of winning all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. “You should stand by the candidates and the cadre in all constituencies assessing the situation periodically and guiding them. You should also strive to make the forthcoming bus yatras successful akin to the Siddham public meetings” he told the coordinators.