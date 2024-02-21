YSRCP plumps for BCs even in open category Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh

February 21, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is evidently playing the BC card in the fast-approaching elections.

The party has so far released seven lists, making changes to the sitting MLAs and MPs as part of the exercise to select the winning horses. In the process, the YSRCP has plumped for candidates from the Backward Classes (BCs) even in the general / open category constituencies in spite of the sitting MLAs and MPs sulking over the issue.

“The party had experimented by pitting the BC leaders against the powerful general category candidates in the 2019 elections. By and large, the experiment was successful. So, priority is being accorded to the BCs even in open category constituencies,” say party sources.

The YSRCP leaders cite a few instances to prove that the party has been successful in “social engineering” and in playing the BC card.

Vidadala Rajini was in the fray from Chilakaluripet against former Minister and TDP leader Prattipati Pulla Rao. Similarly, Gorantla Madhav (Hindupur Lok Sabha) and P. Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore City) were a few other examples.

The YSRCP has also accorded priority to the BCs and the downtrodden in filling the nominated posts. About 80% of the elected and nominated posts — from the ward members to sarpanches, MPTC members to mandal presidents, ZPTC members to ZP chairmen — have been given to them.

“In fact, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chairman of the Legislative Council, the Cabinet Ministers and the Deputy Chief Ministers are from thg backward and downtrodden sections,” the party sources say.

In the seven lists released, the party has named in-charges for 68 out of 175 Assembly and 16 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. The party has shifted in-charges / sitting MLAs to other constituencies in some places, dropped the sitting MLAs in a few others, and announced BC candidates in some constituencies.

In Vijayawada (Central) Assembly constituency, the incumbent MLA, Malladi Vishnu, who hails from the Brahmin community, has been replaced by Velampalli Srinivasa Rao of the Vysya community. In all other places, the in-charges are from the BCs and other weaker sections.

The party has denied ticket to the upper caste MLAs — Maddali Giri (Guntur West), Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (Mangalagiri), P. Sidda Reddy (Kadiri), K. Chennakesava Reddy (Yemmiganur) and M. Maheedhara Reddy (Kandukur).

Rebel party MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency has now been allotted to a member from the BC community. Eluru MP Kotagiri Srinivas (Velama) has been replaced by a BC.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu (Kamma) has been asked to contest for the Lok Sabha from Guntur. He, however, refused to toe the line and resigned from the post and quit the party as well. Subsequently, the party has fielded Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore MLA) from this seat.

“The YSRCP plans will be fruitful going by 2019 election results,” say party sources.

