YSRCP plenary will consolidate party’s vote bank: MLAs

Local leaders, activists urged to attend the meeting

Several YSR Congress Party public representatives exuded confidence that the party’s State plenary to be held near Vijayawada on July 8 and 9 would further consolidate party’s vote bank in the State.

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Applala Naidu, S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar and others urged party local leaders and activists to participate in the plenary without fail. Mr. Appala Naidu said that the party had become very strong in all constituencies compared to 2019 elections with the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao who unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Uttarapalli village of S.Kota constituency, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy could implement 95% of the assurances in three years of tenure. “The party’s vote bank would go up to 70% in near future as people stopped believing the TDP and other parties,” he added.

Mr. Kirankumar said that the secretariat and volunteers’ system had ensured administration at the doorstep of the people without any chance for corruption.