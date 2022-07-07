YSRCP plenary to begin today

Massive arrangements done at venue opp Acharya Nagarjuna University

Lakhs of party cadre are likely to turn up for the two-day plenary session of the YSR Congress Party, beginning on Friday, and there is excitement palpable as this plenary is being held after a gap of nearly five years, and three years after the party stormed into power.

On the first day the resolution for election of party president will be tabled, and the election will take place on Saturday, party senior leader and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said. All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day and the party president will give directions to strengthen the party committees. Party honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma will be present.

Mr. Vijaya Sai said there was a good response from all sections of society, and clarified that there were no special invitees, except the honorary president and party president. He opined that the party president will announce a new policy regarding party committees to strengthen the party and prepare the cadre for the upcoming elections. In this regard, the MP claimed that Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu would burst into tears after seeing the plenary’s success.

Mr. Vijaya Sai slammed Telugu Desam Party leaders over their false propaganda against the government and obstructing welfare activities. Stating that the government launched several schemes for the welfare of the people in the past three years, especially prioritising the education, health, and agriculture sectors, he said that not a single school had been closed in the current government. He questioned Mr. Naidu about giving approvals to 20 distilleries and 254 liquor brands during his tenure, while the current government didn’t issue permissions to any distillery.

Mr. Vijaya Sai said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State where financial benefits were being provided to all eligible people irrespective of caste, religion, and political affiliations in a most transparent manner, and added that nearly ₹1.6 lakh crore was credited through DBT in the past three years. He stated that all the initiatives taken by the government would be discussed in the two-day plenary meet and clarified that only party members would be attending the meet and not any State government employee or SHG women.