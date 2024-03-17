GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP plays the Kapu card to face Pawan Kalyan in Kakinada district

The ruling party has fielded Kapu leaders in six out of seven Assembly constituencies; only Lok Sabha ticket of Kakinada City also goes to a Kapu leader; Mudragada Padmanabham to campaign for YSRCP

March 17, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

KAKINADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to play the Kapu card to register a victory for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Kakinada district, in which it has fielded Kapu leaders including two Cabinet Ministers in six seats out of seven Assembly constituencies in Kakinada district in the 2024 General Elections.

In Kakinada city, sitting YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar, who belongs to the Reddy caste, is in the fray. In the only Lok Sabha constituency of Kakinada City, the YSRCP has allotted the seat to Kapu leader Chalamalasetti Sunil.

Building its base brick by brick, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) gained strength on all fronts after party chief supremo K. Pawan Kalyan completed his ‘Varahi Yatra’ in Kakinada district. The Kapu cadre began to support Mr. Pawan Kalyan after Mudragada Padmanabham quit the Kapu reservation movement citing his age.

Ruling party’s list

The six Kapu leaders being fielded in the Assembly elections in Kakinada district are Dadisetti Raja (Tuni Assembly constituency), Varupula Subba Rao (Prathipadu), Vanga Geetha (Pithapuram), Kurasala Kannababu (Kakinada Rural), Davuluri Dorababu (Peddapuram) and Thota Narasimham (Jaggampeta). Dadisetti Raja is the Roads and Buildings Minister and Kurasala Kannabu is the former Agriculture Minister in Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet.

Kakinada City sitting MP Vanga Geetha is the YSRCP’s only woman parliamentarian in the fray, in which she is contesting against Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly segment.

Mudragada’s role

In an attempt to woo the Kapu votes in Kakinada district, Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham is all set to extend his support to the YSRCP across Kakinada district. “I will campaign for the YSRCP in the 2024 general elections. I will also extend all support to register the victory against the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance for the YSRCP,” said Mr. Padmanabham in a press conference held recently.

Outside support

The YSRCP high command has also deputed its Godavari regional coordinator and MP P.V. Midhun Reddy to coordinate the election campaign in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. On March 16, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to the TDP cadre to strive for the victory of Mr. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram constituency by convincing the cadre to withdraw their protests against Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s decision to contest from Pithapuram.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Jana Sena Party / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.