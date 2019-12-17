YSRCP playing a mind game on Capital: Naidu

TDP MLAs, led by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, staged a protest near the Praja Vedika, the conference hall that had been razed to the ground soon after the YSRCP came to power.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP leaders were playing a mind game on the Capital issue.

‘Waste of public money’

The Praja Vedika, which had been constructed at a cost of ₹7.43 crore, was pulled down on June 25. The government could have saved ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore had proper steps been taken to make use of the material in the conference hall.

“The government did not remove the debris till date. Is it correct to waste public money? Why is the government against Amaravati?” Mr. Naidu sought to know.

Stating that the government hinted at the State having three Capitals, Mr. Naidu, “In such a scenario, where will the Chief Minister function from – Amaravati, or Visakhapatnam, or Idupulapaya?

The State would suffer an irreparable loss due to faulty and unilateral decision of the government, he warned.

Many problems would crop up if the Secretariat, the Legislature and the High Court were located at different locations, he observed.

HC Bench in Kurnool

“The TDP has been demanding the setting up of a High Court Bench in Kurnool,” he said.

The government was deliberately delaying the construction of the Capital city. Development had come to a grinding halt with the policies of the government, Mr. Naidu alleged.

The TDP government could create wealth worth ₹2 lakh crore in Amaravati. The YSRCP was slinging mud on one community deliberately, he alleged.