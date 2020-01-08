YSRCP plans to celebrate first anniversary of Jagan’s ‘padayatra’

Several YSR Congress Party leaders and public representatives planned several charitable activities in connection with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘padayatra’ which was culminated on January 9, 2019, exactly one year ago. The padayatra, which started on November 6, 2017, at Idupulapaya of Kadapa district, culminated at Itchapuram of Srikakulam district on January 9, 2019. Mr. Jagan covered 125 Assembly segments of all 13 districts of the State.

Former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that Mr. Jagan had proved his talent and administrative capabilities within six months although it was a little time.

Massive pylon

KVR Group chairman and YSRCP leader Kayala Venkata Reddy, who constructed a massive pylon at Itchapuram, said that the party leaders and activists would take up charitable activities including ‘annadanam’, distribution of fruits to orphans and other activities on Thursday to recall the ‘padayatra’ which helped the party to win 151 Assembly seats and 22 Lok Sabha seats in the State. He said that the pylon was constructed with 13 steps resembling 13 districts while hoping that the Chief Minister would take more steps for the overall development of all regions. YSRCP leaders Chowdary Satish and Andhavarapu Suribabu said that the ‘padayatra’ had laid strong foundation for the party in the backward Srikakulam district. They said many leaders and party activists would visit the pylon which was made as a tourism spot in the district.