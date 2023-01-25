YSRCP plans direct interaction with people in every Assembly constituency

January 25, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has now set its sights on bridging the gaps both within the party and between the party and various sections of society.

As part of the exercise, the party leaders, particularly MLAs and Assembly constituency in-charges, will try to reach out to the people and interact with them.

On the other hand, the party will impart training to the newly appointed ward conveners and ‘Gruhasaradulu’.

The aim is to reach out to those who feel that they have been neglected in the last three- and-a-half years, and ensure that the party wins all the 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections as directed by YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The party leaders have been advised to address the media in their respective Assembly constituencies to create awareness about the welfare and developmental initiatives.

“The party has realised that certain sections feel neglected. It may be because of various reasons, including COVID-19. The leadership has now decided to reach out to them. The party leaders will interact with them and try to address their grievances,” a senior party leader told The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

“Some party cadres are also expressing their displeasure for not getting benefits as expected. We will try to address the issue soon,” he said.

Sources in the party hope that such an exercise will play a crucial role in achieving the goal in the ensuing elections.

The party has also decided to ensure that the welfare schemes reach every eligible person, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Top priority is being accorded to addressing the people grievances during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme, the sources add.