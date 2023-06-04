YSRCP planning to go it alone in 2024 polls, says Peddireddy, predicts landslide victory

June 04, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALYANDURG (ANANTAPUR DT.)

The YSR Congress Party will record a landslide victory in 2024 elections and it is planning to go it alone, without taking the support from any other party like it had done in 2019, said Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, party in-charge of four Rayalaseema districts, on Sunday.

The Minister for Electricity, Forests and Underground Mines said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, unlike others, implemented welfare schemes and development programmes right from Day One in 2019 and fulfilled 98.44% of the promises.

He was addressing a large gathering of cadre in front of the residence of State Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushasree Charan here. The event was organised to celebrate the completion of ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme in Kalyandurg constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the Telugu Desam Party a limping one, Mr. Ramachandrareddy said unlike the YSRCP, the TDP needed the support of three or more parties to face the 2024 elections, for which its national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu went and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

Congratulating Ms. Ushasree Charan for completing the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme, coinciding with the party’s four years in power, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the Kalyandurg MLA was the first public representative in Rayalaseema to complete the programme fully. Ms. Ushasree thanked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for spending ₹3,051 crore on welfare in Kalyandurg Assembly constituency.

Dig at TDP

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said Mr. Chandrababu Naidu gave 600 promises and released a 100-page manifesto in 2014 but forgot about it after coming to power and removed it even from the party website.

“If you vote for the TDP, your future will be in dark as it believes in the welfare of only a small section of the people against the YSRCP’s welfare for all as per eligibility criteria,” the Energy Minister added.

Those who attended the meeting included party district president Pyla Narasimhaiah, former Uravakonda MLA Visveswara Reddy and Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi’s husband Aluri Sambasiva Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.