YSRCP planning red carpet for Modi to bail out from cases: CPI

Leaders demand to continue Amaravati as sole capital for AP

Leaders of the CPI have alleged that the State government is planning to organize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme with lakhs of people with vested interests.

YSR Congress Party leaders are planning to give a red-carpet welcome to Mr. Modi, only to come out from the cases, CPI State joint secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao alleged.

Mr. Rao, along with Guntur and Palnadu CPI district secretaries, J. Ajay Kumar and A. Maruti Varapradsad, observed ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’, at Guntur Collectorate on Tuesday, demanding that the government withdraw the proposal for amendment to CRDA Act, and continue Amaravati as sole Capital for Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the farmers and party activists, Mr. Nageswara Rao said it was shame that the State government which failed to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, was making elaborate arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The CPI leaders demanded that the government construct houses for the poor outside the capital region and withdraw cases against the farmers and leaders of various parties participated in agitations supporting Amaravati Capital.