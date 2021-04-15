YSRCP pays tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R Ambedkar on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary, on Wednesday.

Taking part in the celebrations at the party’s central office on Wednesday, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Dr. Ambedkar was a great leader who made tireless efforts to achieve equality in society.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working to fulfill the vision of Dr. Ambedkar, and has succeeded to a large extent in the 20 months of his governance.

“The Chief Minister has laid due emphasis on the empowerment of women and giving adequate political representation to Dalits,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Member of Parliament Nandigam Suresh said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working hard for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy were among those present.