YSRCP outbursts hint at trouble brewing within its ranks: BJP

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s comments against the BJP were aimed at diverting the people’s attention from the trouble brewing within his party, BJP State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing the media through a video-conference, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the YSRCP should remember that it was a regional party, and that the BJP had seen many such parties come and go over the years.

He suggested to the YSRCP leaders to introspect if they really had the strength to take on the BJP.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy also said that a few YSRCP leaders were desperately trying to secure an appointment with the Prime Minister and waiting for an opportunity to meet top BJP leaders as part of implementation of their personal agenda.

He said people were aware of the failures of the YSRCP government, and the BJP was fighting on their behalf.

The YSRCP should behave as a responsible party, having won a decisive electoral mandate, and note that the BJP would not keep quiet if it failed to keep its promises and reneged on its commitment to deliver good governance, the BJP leader said.