ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP opposes NDA government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The proposed amendments are an infringement of the fundamental rights of minorities guaranteed by Indian Constitution, says the former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is an attempt to seize these Wakf properties, says YSRCP leader S.B. Amzath Basha | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSR Congress Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, S.B. Amzath Basha has condemned the amendments proposed by the NDA government to the Waqf laws in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The YSRCP firmly opposes the changes proposed to the Wakf laws. The Central government must withdraw the Bill immediately,” Mr. Amzath Basha said in a statement on August 9 (Friday)

Amzath Basha said the proposed amendments are an infringement of the fundamental rights of minorities guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. “The NDA government is trying to undermine the minority rights and freedom of religion. Once a property is donated to the Waqf, it should remain under Waqf’s control permanently. Any amendment to this law is unjust,” he said.

Mr. Amzath Basha alleged that the NDA government was treating the minorities as adversaries, pointing out that there were 9 lakh acres of Waqf land across the country. “These amendments are a clear attempt to seize these properties,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US