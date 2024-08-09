YSRCP opposes NDA government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

YSR Congress Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, S.B. Amzath Basha has condemned the amendments proposed by the NDA government to the Waqf laws in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

“The YSRCP firmly opposes the changes proposed to the Wakf laws. The Central government must withdraw the Bill immediately,” Mr. Amzath Basha said in a statement on August 9 (Friday)

Amzath Basha said the proposed amendments are an infringement of the fundamental rights of minorities guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. “The NDA government is trying to undermine the minority rights and freedom of religion. Once a property is donated to the Waqf, it should remain under Waqf’s control permanently. Any amendment to this law is unjust,” he said.

Mr. Amzath Basha alleged that the NDA government was treating the minorities as adversaries, pointing out that there were 9 lakh acres of Waqf land across the country. “These amendments are a clear attempt to seize these properties,” he added.