YSRCP on course to landslide victory in parishad polls

YSRCP workers offering sweets to party leaders to celebrate the success of the party in the parishad polls.

Vijayawada

20 September 2021 00:13 IST

Party bags 413 of 515 ZPTCs, 5,714 of 7,219 MPTCs

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s winning streak continued in the ZPTC and MPTC elections in the State and it is poised to score a landslide victory as per the reports at 8.30 p.m., dashing the hopes of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to regain some lost ground.

Of the 515 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and 7,219 MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) for which elections were held, the YSRCP bagged 413 ZPTCs. The TDP won six (two in Krishna and one each in Kadapa, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari), CPI(M) one and an independent one. The BJP and Jana Sena drew a blank. The counting is still on for over 90 ZPTCs and more than 400 MPTCs when the reports came in last.

The YSRCP’s district-wise tally is Srikakulam 32, Vizianagaram 31, Visakhapatnam 34, East Godavari 12, West Godavari 19, Krishna 39, Guntur 34, Prakasam 41, Nellore 34, Chittoor 33, Kadapa 8, Kurnool 36 and Anantapur 60.

Advertising

Advertising

The YSRCP has won 5,714 MPTCs, TDP 764, Jana Sena 123, BJP 25, CPI(M) 15, CPI eight, Congress four and others 150.

The following is the break-up of YSRCP’s seats: Srikakulam 488, Vizianagaram 389, Visakhapatnam 450, East Godavari 516, West Godavari 577, Krishna 572, Guntur 494, Prakasam 320, Nellore 312, Chittoor 389, Kadapa 88, Kurnool 406 and Anantapur 713.

The district-wise MPTCs bagged by the TDP: Srikakulam 75, Vizianagaram 86, Visakhapatnam 118, East Godavari 67, West Godavari 91, Krishna 60, Guntur 56, Prakasam 33, Nellore 31, Chittoor 25, Kadapa 11, Kurnool 62 and Anantapur 49.

Blow to TDP on Naidu’s home turf

According to the official information, YSRCP trounced the TDP on the home turf of the party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu i.e. Chittoor district, where it won all 33 ZPTC seats for which elections were held, and 389 out of 419 MPTCs, including Naravaripalle. The TDP won 25 MPTC seats in the district.

The YSRCP’s resounding victory in Chittoor district is being considered by it as a strong blow to the TDP, which it will find hard to recover from in a long time.

The ruling party fared well in the MPTC elections in all the coastal districts by winning not less than 312 seats in each one of them. The Jana Sena and BJP have put up a semblance of a fight by posting a combined tally of 148 MPTCs.