YSRCP on a unanimous winning spree in Chittoor, five municipalities

Party wins all wards in Punganur, gets majority in Palamner

As the withdrawals of nominations for elections to the the municipal corporation of Chittoor, and five municipalities of Madanapalle, Punganur, Palamaner, Nagari and Puttur came to a close on Wednesday, the YSR Congress Party cadres are in upbeat mood, with the ruling party candidates winning several wards unanimously.

According to information, the YSRCP candidates unanimously won all the 31 wards of the Punganur municipality, the bastion of Panchayat Raj Mminister P. Ramachandra Reddy, while the neighbouring Palamaner municipality clearly tilted towards YSRCP, whose candidates were declared unanimously elected in 18 of the 28 wards, projecting victory technically.

In Nagari, YSRCP candidates won in six of the 29 wards unanimously, while the TDP candidate won in one ward. However, in Puttur municipality, all the 27 wards are going to polls, with no party winning any ward unanimously. Fifteen of the 35 wards were bagged unanimously by the YSRCP in Madanapalle.

In the Chittoor Municipal Corporation, the ruling party won 37 of the 50 divisions unanimously by the time the withdrawal process came to a close.

In 2014 municipal elections, the YSRCP swept the Chittoor Corporation, Madanapalle, Palamaner, Punganur and Nagari municipalities, while the TDP won Puttur with a slender majority.

Going by the campaign trends, it is observed that while the ruling party cadres are going all-out leaving no wards anywhere, the TDP cadres are lagging behind in all the municipal bodies, except Puttur. TDP in-charge of Nagari constituency Gali Bhanuprakash Naidu, son of former minister Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu, has turned the sole campaigner for the candidates.

According to the YSRCP cadres, the reason for why the party had not favoured efforts for unanimous elections in Puttur was that Nagari MLA R.K. Roja insisted that the municipality should go for a complete election.

Meanwhile, immediately after the withdrawals, the ruling party cadres went jubilant at all the civic bodies in Chittoor district, hailing the leadership of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.