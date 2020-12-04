‘YSRCP observing COVID protocol more in breach’

Speaker’s indifference posing serious risk: Naidu

TDP president and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu has objected to the “indifferent approach” of Speaker Thammineni Seetharam in enforcing the COVID-19 measures in the House.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the Speaker’s approach posed a serious risk to all the MLAs and MLCs attending the winter session of the legislature.

When exceptional safeguards such as placing partitions between members were being taken in Parliament, the Assembly Speaker was not putting in place any preventive measure.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Ministers and the YSRCP MLAs were “behaving recklessly and putting public health to risk,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

YSRCP legislator K. Nageswara Rao had asked all his party leaders to opt for self-quarantine as he had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Though Home Minister M. Sucharitha attended a meeting in which Mr. Rao was present, she came to the Assembly, that too without wearing a face mask, Mr. Naidu said.

“Almost all the ruling party MLAs and MLCs are not wearing masks and are not observing social distance in utter disregard to the COVID-19 protocol,” he alleged.