YSRCP observes Ambedkar’s death anniversary in Guntur

December 07, 2022 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - GUNTUR

Financial inequality and poverty are the biggest hurdles to achieving equality in society, YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy said on the occasion of B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary, which was observed by the party in Guntur on Tuesday.

“Ambedkar wished for a society where all humans are treated equally. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to this principle,” Mr. Appireddy said, adding that the Pedalandariki Illu housing scheme was an example of the State government’s commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals.

YSRCP leaders including MLC and Guntur district president Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and district libraries chairman B. Devanand participated.