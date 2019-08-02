YSRCP not playing its role in Parliament, says Brinda Karat

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat questioned the role of the YSR Congress Party in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ms. Karat said that its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power promising to secure Special Category Status for the State, but the Finance Minister ruled it out.

Despite the negation from the Centre, the YSRCP had supported every Bill piloted by the BJP-led government in Parliament, she said.

“This clearly indicates that there is a tacit understanding between the YSRCP and the BJP or between Mr. Jagan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the CPI(M) leader pointed out.

It was surprising to see the TDP and YSRCP abstaining from voting on the Triple Talaq Bill, Ms. Karat said.

She was also highly critical of the way the NDA government handled the Unnao rape case.

Terming the BJP’s stand ‘hypocritical,’ the senior CPI (M) leader said, “On one hand they are talking of amending the POCSO Act and advocating capital punishment for the alleged accused, on the other hand they have given a free hand to the alleged Unnao rape case accused, BJP MLA, Kuldip Singh Sengar, so that he could operate beyond the walls of the jail and threaten the victim’s family.” While unemployment had reached an all-time high, the BJP was trying to divert the attention of the people by communalising issues, the CPI(M) leader alleged.

‘Will fight for rightsof tribal people’

Calling Home Minister Amit Shah an ‘encounter specialist,’ she pointed out that the NIA Amendment Bill was passed to give the police force a free hand to call anyone a terrorist.

On the Supreme Court’s order on eviction of tribal persons from forests, Ms. Karat said her party would file a petition in court on their behalf. In A.P., applications of 66,351 tribal persons had been rejected and the order would affect over 23 lakh tribal households in the country.