YSRCP nominee Ramarao wins local body elections with thumping majority

March 17, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

Ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee Narthu Ramarao won the local body MLC elections for which counting took place in Srikakulam on Thursday.

Mr. Ramarao defeated independent candidate Anepu Ramakrishna with a margin of 632 votes. Out of a total 776 votes of ZPTC, MPTC members and councillors, 752 votes were polled on March 13. Mr. Ramarao got 632 votes and Mr. Ramakrishna polled 108 votes. As many as 12 votes were declared invalid by the polling officials.

Srikakulam Joint Collector M. Naveen handed over the certificate of victory to Mr. Ramarao. Earlier, the counting took place peacefully in Government Polytechnic College. The election assumed significance with the presence of independent candidate although YSRCP had absolute majority.

With the support of A.P. Kapu Samskshema Sangham president Pisini Chandramohan, Mr. Ramakrishna contested the election and garnered the support of 108 voters. Speaking to reporters, he said that he saw this as a moral victory as he won more than 100 votes. Mr. Ramarao, who is YSRCP State secretary, was jubilant after the announcement of victory.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao and other leaders congratulated and recalled his services to the party for the last ten years.