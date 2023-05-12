YSRCP neglected Srikakulam district’s development completely in last four years, alleges Pydi Venugopalam in charge-sheet

May 12, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Bharatiya Janata Party’s State vice-president Pydi Venugopalam on May 12 alleged that YSRCP government had completely ignored the development of backward Srikakulam district in the last four years.

Along with party leaders Sevvana Umamaheswari, G. Bhagya Lakshmi and others, he filed a charge-sheet in Srikakulam police stations over the issues of Srikakulam Assembly segment. Speaking to media on the occasion, Mr. Venugopalam alleged that Vamsadhara lift irrigation project was not taken up although it was proposed long ago with ₹275 crore.

He charged that the State government could not take up Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road in spite of having ₹40 crore central fund. He has also expressed dissatisfaction over the non-completion of new Kodi Ramamurthy stadium which was demolished eight years ago. BJP Srikakulam District President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao who participated in the agitation at Narasannapeta said that all leaders had filed charge sheets in the respective constituencies. He said that the ruling party MLAs had failed to get funds for the development of the district. He thanked all the leaders for making the charge-sheet programme a grand success in the entire district.

