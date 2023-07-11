YSRCP neglected Parvatipuram’s development, alleges TDP leader

July 11, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM:

The Telugu Desam Party’s senior leader and observer of Parvatipuram, Boina Govindarajulu, on Tuesday alleged that the YSRCP government had completely ignored the development of the newly formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district in the last one year.

Speaking to media here, he said that he and other leaders such as Bobbili Chiranjeevulu, and Baby Nayana had met TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and explained to him the pathetic condition of the district headquarters in the absence of proper roads and other civic infrastructure.

“The government should prepare a master plan for the proper development of Parvatipuram which is the gateway for A.P. on the northern side. The town needs more parks, hospitals, community halls and wide roads. The town can attract new investments when it has proper civic infrastructure,” said Mr. Govindarajulu. He hoped that the TDP would come to power and give a new look to Parvatipuram within no time.