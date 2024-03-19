YSRCP Nandikotkuru MLA Arthur joins Congress

March 19, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KURNOOL

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Nandikotkuru T. Arthur resigned from the party and joined the Congress party in the presence of APCC president Y.S. Sharmila in Vijayawada on March 19 (Tuesday).

Mr. Arthur’s decision comes in the wake of the ruling party plumping for another candidate in the constituency. This apart, the differences between Mr. Arthur and YSRCP youth leader Baireddi Siddarth Reddy have peaked in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Arthur’s supporters hoped that their leader’s name would find a place in the Congress party’s list to be announced on March 25.

Mr. Arthur had earlier worked in the security wing of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. His association with the YSR family had helped him obtain the YSRCP ticket in 2019.

Sources said that Mr. Arthur had attempted to join the TDP a couple of weeks ago. He had to drop the move as the TDP reportedly did not assure him the party ticket.

