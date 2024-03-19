GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP Nandikotkuru MLA Arthur joins Congress

His resignation comes in the wake of the ruling party deciding to field another candidate in the constituency in the ensuing elections

March 19, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Nandikotkuru T. Arthur resigned from the party and joined the Congress party in the presence of APCC president Y.S. Sharmila in Vijayawada on March 19 (Tuesday).

Mr. Arthur’s decision comes in the wake of the ruling party plumping for another candidate in the constituency. This apart, the differences between Mr. Arthur and YSRCP youth leader Baireddi Siddarth Reddy have peaked in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Arthur’s supporters hoped that their leader’s name would find a place in the Congress party’s list to be announced on March 25.

Mr. Arthur had earlier worked in the security wing of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. His association with the YSR family had helped him obtain the YSRCP ticket in 2019.

Sources said that Mr. Arthur had attempted to join the TDP a couple of weeks ago. He had to drop the move as the TDP reportedly did not assure him the party ticket.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.