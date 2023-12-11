YSRCP names new in-charges for 11 Assembly constituencies

December 11, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Close on the heels of resignation of Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has named new party in-charges for 11 Assembly constituencies in the State. Of this, three are ministers, and one is a former minister.

The YSRCP, on Monday, appointed new in-charges for five SC constituencies that fall under undivided Ongole and Guntur districts, where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is apparently strong.

For Mangalagiri constituency, Ganji Chiranjeevi is in-charge, while Varikuti Ramachandra Rao is in-charge of Gajuwaka, which is represented by Tippala Nagireddy.

Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who is representing Yerragondapalem Assembly Constituency, is made in-charge of Kondepi. Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna is made in-charge of Santhanuthalapadu (SC) while he represents Vemuru (SC) constituency. Ashok Babu is appointed as new in-charge of Vemuru. Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, who represents Chilakaluripeta, is made in-charge of Guntur (West). Rajesh Naidu is appointed as Chilakaluripeta constituency in-charge. Former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, who represents Prattipadu (SC), is now in-charge of Tatikonda (SC) constituency. Dr. Undavalli Sridevi, MLA from Tadikonda constituency, parted ways with the YSRCP a few months ago. The new in-charge for Prattipadu (SC) is Balasani Kiran Kumar.

Panem Hanimi Reddy is in-charge of Addanki.

Evuru Ganesh is in-charge of Repalle Assembly constituency.

Disclosing the details at the CM’s Camp office on Monday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, and YSRCP State general secretary and government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the party was chalking out plans to sweep the coming elections. As part of it, the party leadership has decided to change the in-charges of a few constituencies. The changes were made based on the winning chances of the leaders. There would be some more changes in near future, they said.

